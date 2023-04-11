Nagpur: Clouds disappear, temperature shoots up to 40 degrees

As the clouds disappeared, the temperature began to rise again, increasing from below 30 degrees on Friday and Saturday to 40 degrees within two days. Today, the temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius.

The heat is searing the inhabitants as the temperature climbs.

There are clouds visible in the morning, but as the sun rises, they start to disperse, and the temperature begins to increase. On Monday, Bramhapuri recorded a temperature of 38.6 degrees, and Wardha recorded 38.5 degrees. Although the temperature is currently below the daily average, it is likely to rise and reach normal levels in the next 24 hours. The night-time temperature has also increased along with the day-time temperature. In Nagpur, the minimum temperature has risen by 2.6 degrees in the past 24 days, and it is now at 22.9 degrees.