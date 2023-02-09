Nagpur: Cop booked for extorting 27 lakh from builder

A sub-inspector of the Nagpur police in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 27 lahks from a city-based builder, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the PSI posted to the Kalamna police station threatened the 61-year-old builder with returning the Rs. 1.80 crores he allegedly took from a man to purchase cryptocurrencies. The PSI, who was investigating that case, threatened the builder to register a case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

Fed up with threats, the builder returned Rs 85 lahks to the other man, but the accused police sub-inspector pocketed Rs 27 lakh, as per the FIR lodged by the builder.

A case was registered against the PSI on charges of extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said. No arrest is made yet.