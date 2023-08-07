Nagpur Court scene: Senior lawyer attacked with chair by junior advocate

A shocking incident unfolded at the district and sessions court on Monday afternoon in Nagpur as a senior advocate, identified as Vasant Umre, was allegedly assaulted by a junior advocate. The altercation reportedly erupted when the junior advocate occupied Umre's chair, leading to a reprimand from Umre.

In a fit of rage, the junior advocate retaliated by grabbing the same chair and striking Umre on the head, causing him to bleed. Concerned colleagues quickly rushed Umre to the hospital, where he received the necessary medical attention. The incident has caused a stir among the legal community at the district court, drawing attention to the altercation. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of the district court building.