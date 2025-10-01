Nagpur Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Accused of Posting Ex-Girlfriend’s Nude Photos Online

Nagpur Crime: Shocking case of crime has came to light were a 23-year-old girl got bullied from her ex-boyfriend while she went to study abroad. Case has been registered against the accused Palash Ashok Shamkule in Sakkardara police station. According to information, victim and accused were in relationship during their school days. During that time, the student was seduced by Palash and sent him nude photos of herself on WhatsApp. However when victim's family came to know about it they ask her to breakup.

Angry Palash, then sent her nude photos to the student from an Instagram ID in June 2024. After victim went to England for higher education, in order to defame her , posted photos on various porn sites and IDs on February 2025. upon learning of this, the student told her mother the whole ordeal and case was registered against the accused.

In separate incident, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Nag Mandir at Gujar Khedi on Nagpur Road Friday, September 19, 2025. The attack occurred between 9 and 9:15 p.m., leaving the victim bleeding on the ground as the attackers fled, authorities said. Police suspect the murder may be linked to a love affair.

The victim was identified as Karansingh Rameshsingh Parsaram, a resident of WCL Colony, Saoner. He worked as a labourer in a company at Malegaon. His father is employed with WCL.