Nagpur Crime: Brother Murders Sibling By Slitting Throat After Domestic Dispute in Khapri

A 40-year-old man brutally murdered his younger brother by slitting his throat with a knife following a heated domestic dispute in Khapri Rehabilitation Colony, under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station. The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday night, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Sheshrao Jumde (37), a resident of Sector No. 26, Plot No. 77, Khapri Rehabilitation Colony, Nagpur. His elder brother, Harish Sheshrao Jumde (40), was arrested after he voluntarily surrendered.

The family had received a 1,500 sq ft plot and around ₹15 lakh as compensation after their land was acquired in the MIHAN project. Since then, neither of the brothers pursued any employment. The misuse of compensation funds and lack of work contributed to the family's deteriorating condition, ultimately culminating in the tragedy.

Later that evening, Harish's wife informed him about the incident. Enraged by the repeated abuse, Harish picked up a knife and entered Vaibhav's room, where he slit his brother's throat. Despite Vaibhav being critically injured and bleeding profusely, he was taken to the hospital. Around 12:15 am, Harish walked into Beltarodi police station and confessed to the murder.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials including DCP Rashmita Rao, ACP Narendra Hiware, and Beltarodi police inspector Mukund Kawade reached the crime scene. The murder weapon and other evidence were seized from the spot. Harish was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till July 28.