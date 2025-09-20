Nagpur Crime: Man Stabbed to Death in Saoner, Love Affair Suspected

Nagpur Crime News: A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Nag Mandir at Gujar Khedi on Nagpur Road Friday, September 19, 2025. The attack occurred between 9 and 9:15 p.m., leaving the victim bleeding on the ground as the attackers fled, authorities said. Police suspect the murder may be linked to a love affair.

The victim was identified as Karansingh Rameshsingh Parsaram, a resident of WCL Colony, Saoner. He worked as a labourer in a company at Malegaon. His father is employed with WCL.

According to the reports, Karansingh was chatting with five or six people near the temple when the attack occurred. One assailant slashed his throat while another stabbed him in the stomach. He was rushed to Saoner Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police sources said Karansingh was allegedly involved in a love triangle with a woman from his workplace, which may have led to the attack.

Police believe up to six attackers were involved. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and a murder case has been registered.

The town remains in shock over the violent crime.