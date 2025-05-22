Nagpur Crime: Man Stabbed to Death With Sharp Weapon by Friends Over Verbal Spat In Bhadewadi

In a shocking incident that underscores how minor arguments can escalate into fatal violence, a man was brutally murdered by four of his friends in Pardi on Monday night following a verbal spat. The incident occurred in Swagat Nagar, Bhadewadi, and police have registered a case against the accused. The deceased has been identified as Mohan alias Bablu Mishra (35).

The accused are Abhishek Vinesh Kamble (24, Bansi Nagar, Bhadewadi), Faizan Sheikh (28, Jai Durga Nagar, Bhadewadi), Rajkumar Indramani Tanti (60, Maa Ambe Nagar, Pardi), and Chandrashekhar Rajkumar Tanti (28, Maa Ambe Nagar, Pardi). The victim and the accused were all friends. On Monday evening, Bablu had gone to Rajkumar Tanti's place. A minor argument erupted between them. Rajkumar and his son Chandrashekhar then allegedly instigated the other two accused to attack Bablu. As Bablu tried to escape and ran towards his home, the accused chased him.

Stabbed in the Chest with a Sharp Weapon

The accused caught Bablu and dragged him to a dark open ground. There, Abhishek and Faizan allegedly attacked Bablu with a sharp weapon, striking him on the throat and chest. The accused then fled the scene, leaving Bablu bleeding profusely. Onlookers at the scene informed Bablu's sister, Kalpana, who then called the police. Police arrived at the scene and took Bablu to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Further investigation into the murder is underway.



\

