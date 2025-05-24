Nagpur Crime: Man Stabs 65-Year Old Father-in-Law to Death in Public After Dispute With Wife

A man allegedly stabbed his father-in-law to death in public view following a dispute with his wife in Nagpur city, police reported on Saturday. The fatal attack occurred on Friday evening in Borkhedi village, within the jurisdiction of the Butibori police station. Police identified the accused as Pankaj Devrao Gajbhiye (30). He is alleged to have used a sharp object to stab his father-in-law, Arun Dnyandev Bhagat (65), killing him on the spot.

According to officials, Gajbhiye had married Bhagat's daughter last year. Their relationship was reportedly troubled by instances of domestic violence. On Friday morning, Gajbhiye allegedly slapped his wife multiple times at their home in Akoli. She then informed her father, who came and took her away.

Angered by his father-in-law's intervention, the accused reportedly followed the father-daughter duo to their house in Borkhedi. There, he brutally attacked Bhagat, leading to his immediate death. Police have registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway.