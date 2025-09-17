Nagpur Crime: Unemployed Man Found Dead, Family Booked After Autopsy Reveals Brutal Killing

Nagpur: 40-years old unemployed man was found dead in bathroom in Nagpur's Shivnagar, Mankapur area on September 2nd 2025. Initially registered as an accidental death, the case took a dramatic turn after the autopsy as it revealed his family members killed him. According to reports, Four members of the family, including a minor son, have been charged with murder after. Deceased identified as Sudhir Khandare, who was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, was found dead after falling into the bathroom and hitting his head with a tap, the family said.

Based on initial claims, Mankapur police registered the case as accidental death. However, the autopsy revealed severe head injuries and broken ribs, leading to a murder investigation. Consequently, Yogesh (elder brother), Rajesh (brother), Kaushalya (mother), Roopa (sister-in-law), and a minor child have been charged with murder. Senior Inspector Harish Kalsekar is leading the ongoing investigation.

In separate incident in Latur district 24-year-old youth allegedly killed his father after being denied money to pay for a competitive exam fee. The shocking incident took place in Hipalner village of Chakur taluka, leaving the local community in disbelief. According to the complaint lodged by the accused’s mother, the youth, identified as Ajay Devidas Panchal (24), had been preparing for competitive examinations. He reportedly demanded money from his father, Devidas Kashinath Panchal (70), to pay the examination fees. However, when his father refused and instead spent the money to refill the household gas cylinder, Ajay became enraged.