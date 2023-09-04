Nagpur: Dengue claims fourth life in Yerkheda, growing concern over rising cases
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2023 07:16 PM 2023-09-04T19:16:55+5:30 2023-09-04T19:17:17+5:30
A tragic development in the fight against dengue has emerged as Jugal Tayade (29), a suspected dengue patient, succumbed to the illness in Yerkheda. This marks the fourth dengue-related fatality in the region in recent weeks, with three previous deaths recorded last month.
Jugal's health deteriorated on August 31, leading to his admission to the sub-district hospital in Kamathi on September 1. Subsequently, his family sought specialized care at a private hospital in Nagpur. Despite efforts, he passed away during treatment on Saturday night.
The surge in dengue cases is a growing concern, with Yerkheda village alone reporting more than 50 cases at present.