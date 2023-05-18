Nagpur: Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall Road to remain closed till October 31

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced a significant road development project that involves the construction of a cement concrete road from Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall. The project aims to improve the road infrastructure and enhance connectivity in the area. As a result, the traffic from Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall will be closed until October 31, 2023, according to an order issued by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B.

To make the construction work go smoothly, the NMC has created alternative routes for traffic in the affected area.

Here are the new routes:

Traffic from Tatya Tope Hall to Devnagar Square has been redirected via Aath Rasta Chowk and Orange City Hospital Chowk.

Traffic from Devnagar Chowk to Tatya Tope Hall has been rerouted via Ajni Chowk and Orange City Hospital Chowk.

Please be aware that the entire road section from Devnagar Chowk to Tatya Tope Hall is fully closed for traffic. This closure is in place to prioritize the safety of commuters and allow uninterrupted construction work to take place.

The Municipal Commissioner has given specific guidelines to the contractor in charge of the project to ensure safety. They have instructed the contractor to prominently display signboards along the closed road, informing people about the closure and guiding them towards the alternative routes.

The NMC advises all travellers to follow the assigned detour paths and be careful when traveling near the construction site.