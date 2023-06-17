Nagpur: Doctor arrested for selling new-born baby

A doctor from the city of Kolte Layout, Mankapur, named Aashik Rashid Barade (42), has tarnished the revered image of doctors who are often considered next to God. Shockingly, he allegedly engaged in the unethical act of selling a newborn baby by fabricating a delivery record and issuing a fake birth certificate. The Ajni police have apprehended him, and it has come to light that he had been involved in other fraudulent activities in the past. This incident brings to mind a similar case from last year involving a doctor and a child trafficking racket.

A resident of Mankapur named Ashish Ghanshyam Laddhad has been accused of threatening the parents of a young girl and blackmailing them by threatening to share explicit photos of her and her sister on social media. Disturbingly, he allegedly exploited the girl between the years 2017 and 2022. Laddhad also manipulated the family into taking a loan for a business venture, which he subsequently spent. Meanwhile, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl on March 28, 2022, at Dr Aashik Barade's nursing home in Godhni. Shockingly, the doctor discharged the mother, claiming that the newborn baby girl was unwell. Then, he prepared a bogus delivery record in the name of the mother and used the papers of a Gram Vikas officer in Godhni to prepare a birth certificate. Then the doctor directly sold the baby girl.

Meanwhile, the mother of the baby girl lodged a complaint with the Ajni police. She was not given any information about the girl being sold. Following the complaint, the police apprehended Laddhad, who initially provided elusive responses during questioning. However, after undergoing intense interrogation, he eventually admitted to selling the newborn baby to a childless couple hailing from the Bhandara district. Subsequently, the police brought the girl to Nagpur. The doctor in question obtained his MBBS degree in 2006 and has been practising medicine ever since.