Nagpur: Doctor dies in swimming pool mishap, investigation underway

A disturbing incident unfolded in Nagpur's Kamaleshwar, where a doctor tragically lost his life by drowning in a swimming pool. The incident has caused immense shock and distress in the locality.

At approximately 6 pm on Wednesday, a distressing incident occurred at the Kalmeshwar Municipal Council's swimming pool, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a doctor. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Dudhe, a 41-year-old resident of Kalmeshwar, who owned Sri Hospital located on Kalmeshwar Station Road. Dr Dudhe, as part of his regular routine, went for a swim at 6 pm, which ultimately led to this tragic incident.

On Wednesday, as he was going for a swim, he lost his balance and fell into the water. He immediately called out for help to the coach who was present at the poolside. The coach quickly rushed over, but by then, water had entered his nose and fainted in the water.

He was immediately taken to the nearby Kalmeshwar Rural Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The swimming facility, which had been shut down for the past three years, was recently reopened on March 23. Upon learning about the unfortunate incident, local residents hurriedly gathered at the swimming centre. The Kalmeshwar police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

There are claims that a young doctor passed away today due to the alleged negligence of the contractor who failed to provide the essential facilities despite receiving payment. Prashant Ikhar, the general secretary of the City BJP, has called for the cancellation of the contract with the company in question by the municipal authorities. He further insists on filing a case of manslaughter against the contractor.