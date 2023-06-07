Nagpur: Doctors successfully perform rare heart surgery on 9-month-old baby boy

A nine-month-old child with congenital Cyanotic Heart Condition known as supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC) was operated at New Era Mother and Child Hospital, Nagpur, by paediatric cardiac surgeons Dr Sandeep Khanzode and Dr Anand Sancheti with support from anaesthetist Shrikant Bobade. The team was supported by a qualified paediatric critical care intensivist team led by Dr Anand Bhutada.

The surgery was aimed at correcting the child's heart defect and restoring normal blood flow connections. The pulmonary veins of the child were re-routed in a correct position that enabled the child's heart to perform optimally.

Dr Sancheti said, "I am extremely happy and proud with the team's dedication and skill. It was a complex surgery on a very young patient. It is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible care to children with congenital heart conditions."

The child's safety and comfort throughout the surgery was taken care of by Dr Bobade. Dr Bhutada, Dr Rohit Asrani, Dr Kalyani Kadu, and Dr Nirav Patel led the paediatric critical intensivist team and provided necessary post-operative care. The parents of the nine-month-old child expressed their gratitude towards the team. They said, "We will be thankful to them forever for giving our child another chance at a healthy life."

Dr Bhutada, director of the hospital, said, "TAPVC accounts for 1% of all congenital heart defects, but with our team's knowledge and dedication, we were able to fix the defect and give the child a shot at a healthy life."