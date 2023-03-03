Nagpur: ED raids residence and office of Raamdeo Agrawal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on the Sandesh Group as well as the residence of the director this morning. The ED team examined various documents at director Ramdev Agarwal's residence in Ramdaspeth. The raids have created a stir among businessmen in the city.

The ED team reached Agarwal's residence on the upper floors of the Gauri Heights building in Ramdaspeth. The team conducted raids just before 8 a.m., and the operation continued until noon. Raids were also conducted at various offices of the Sandesh Group. Sources said the action was taken in connection with some land transactions in Nagpur. ED officials refused to divulge any details about the move.