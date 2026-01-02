Nagpur: Elder Brother Arrested for Killing Younger Brother Over Money Dispute

Katol: A dispute over money between two brothers escalated into a fight, during which the elder brother brutally assaulted the younger one with bricks. The younger brother, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital. The incident took place on New Year's Eve, Wednesday (December 31), at night in Yenwa, under the jurisdiction of the Katol police station. Police has arrested elder brother in connection with this case.

Following the incident, eyewitnesses alerted police, and Station House Officer Ranjit Shirsath and his team arrived at the scene. Rajesh had already fled the village. Villagers transported Harish to the local primary health center, and after initial treatment, he was transferred to the rural hospital in Katol, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Maske and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parag Pote inspected the crime scene and collected information.Katol police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Meshram and his team, including Sub-Inspector Krishna Gongle and Constables Santosh Rathod, Kailas Uike, Pravin Pawar, Santosh Bat, Gaurav Bakhal, Dashrath Pawar, Ritesh Marshettiwar, Mayur Ghodkhande, and Vijay Bawne, were instrumental in apprehending the accused within three hours.

After determining that Rajesh had escaped towards the forest near Yenwa village, police initiated a search in the area. He was captured in the forest after a three-hour search. Following his arrest, he was presented in court in Katol city on Thursday, December 1, and remanded to police custody until Friday, December 2.