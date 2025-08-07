Nagpur: Elderly Couple in Sonegaon Die By Suicide Due to Illness and Loneliness

Troubled by lonely life, old age, and illness, a homeopathy doctor consumed poison along with his wife. The husband died while the wife is undergoing treatment. This incident took place in Samarth Nagari of Sonegaon. The deceased is 80-year-old Gangadharrao Balaji Harne. Harne was a homeopathic doctor. His family includes wife Nirmala Harne (70), son Sudhir, and married daughter Shubhangi Surpaithankar.

Sudhir works in Bhilai Steel Plant. The Harne couple lived alone for a long time. The Harne couple was unwell since the Covid pandemic. Harne had also undergone an operation. Even after getting treatment, there was no relief due to old age. Both were depressed because of this. Harne was worried about taking care of his wife after he was gone. Because of this, he started contemplating suicide. Both consumed poison in the morning. At 8 a.m., the neighbors saw the Harne couple lying on the verandah of the house. Foam was coming out of their mouths. Two plastic glasses were kept nearby. On understanding the situation, the neighbors informed the Harne couple's daughter, Shubhangi. The daughter immediately reached home.

The daughter sent her parents to a hospital with the help of the neighbors. The door of the house was locked. Its key was kept beside it. Harne was declared dead on reaching the hospital. On receiving information about the incident, Sonegaon police also came. The police searched the house. The suicide note of the Harne couple was kept on the sofa. A box of poison was also found in the dustbin. The reason for the suicide was known from the suicide note. In the note, Harne had mentioned committing suicide due to old age, illness, and a lonely life. He had expressed gratitude to all the family members for their care and treatment and had mentioned that he had taken the step of suicide voluntarily. Sonegaon police has registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation.