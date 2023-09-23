Nagpur Floods: Heavy downpour sweeps away cattle

Maharashtra's Nagpur city witnessed severe waterlogging following incessant rains in the area. Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city from Friday midnight, inundating low-lying areas and triggering measures to shift people from these pockets to safer places. 14 cattle lost their lives following the heavy rains.Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected, said his office on X.The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places, Devendra Fadnavis's office said.Later, Devendra Fadnavis said on X that two units of NDRF and two units of SDRF, which were divided into 7 groups, had rescued 140 citizens. Similarly, 40 students were rescued from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, he said.The fire department is also carrying out rescue work, the deputy CM said.Fadnavis also appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary. The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.