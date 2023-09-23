Nagpur Floods: IMD predicts more rains, NMC issues emergency numbers

Heavy rains flooded many areas of Nagpur city. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also issued helpline numbers for citizens and advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work.The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning" will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places" in these areas, it said. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added.The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am. Several roads and residential areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, said officials. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.