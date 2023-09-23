Nagpur Floods: Maharashtra government asks people to move to higher grounds for safety

The District Collector of Nagpur, Vipin Itankar, reported that approximately 200 to 300 individuals were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force. This rescue operation was conducted after Ambajhari Lake overflowed due to heavy rainfall in parts of Nagpur over the past two days.

The city recorded 100-125 mm of rainfall in the last night leading to overflow of the lake, he said. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days. The weather agency has already announced an alert for rainfall for Saturday as well. Due to 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari Lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas. 200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams, he told ANI. The official said that there is an alert for rain today as well. So I appeal to the people to be vigilant. He advised people living in low-lying areas should move to higher grounds for safety.

Images and reports from the areas affected by heavy rainfall depicted NDRF teams conducting rescue operations, assisting people in evacuating flooded homes and streets. Additionally, waterlogging was observed at Canal Road Ramdaspeth in Nagpur, where residents were trapped in their houses due to the inundation.

The state government has assured that they are actively monitoring the situation. Sandip Joshi, the Honorary Secretary of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, stated that ongoing rescue operations are being carried out in collaboration with NDRF, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, and Nagpur Collectorate to address the crisis.