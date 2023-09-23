Nagpur Floods: NMC issues helpline number as rain situation worsens

Heavy rainfall in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for the past 24 hours has resulted in severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. As a precautionary measure, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has issued helpline number for stranded individuals.The heavy downpour also badly disrupted normal life, impacting businesses and transportation services.

Many shops and business establishments have also been forced to close due to waterlogging.The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) urged people not to venture out unnecessarily or cross bridges as water levels continue to rise in river channels. Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi said that 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired were rescued. The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, Fadnavis said