Nagpur: Four arrested in tiger poaching case, FIR lodged

On January 12, 2022, a tiger died in the Paoni Buffer region of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. JMFC Ramtek Court detained four offenders and sentenced them to forest custody until January 17th.

During his detention, accused Shri Vinod Chokhandre tried to escape from forest custody and also attacked the forest staff who were handling him. Shri Jayesh Tayde, the RFO, filed a case against him at the Deolapar police station. Police arrested him at PTR and brought him before JMFC Ramtek. He was put in MCR for 15 days after going through the legal process.

Furthermore, a few more missing body parts were seized from one of the accused. A weapon used in the crime was also seized. The search is on for absconding offenders.

MSEDCL has been contacted for information and is helping in this electrocution case.

As Forest's custody ends on January 17, apprehended criminals will be brought to JMFC Ramtek for further procedures.

ACF Atul Deokar and RFO Jayesh Tayde are conducting additional investigations under the supervision of A. Sreelakshmi, Field Director, and Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Director.