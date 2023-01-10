Nagpur: Friend shot dead for making controversial statements about his wife

Over an argument over his wife's controversial speech, a friend in Srikrishnanagar, Hingana, shot two bullets to death with a revolver. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Avinash Ashok Ghumde has been identified as the deceased (age 32, Panchavati Park, Hingana). While the accused is Deepak Ghanchakkar (age 38, Srikrishnanagar, Hingana), Deepak's wife Shivani Deepak Ghanchakkar and 3–4 accomplices are accused.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Ashwati Dorje, Deputy Commissioner Anurag Jain, and Thanedar Vishal Kale rushed to the spot. After the panchnama, a squad was dispatched to look for the accused. Hingana police have opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from Avinash's father, Ashok Ghumde, and the accused are being sought.