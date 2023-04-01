Nagpur: Government approves Rs 271 crore for Mini Mantralaya

A grand administrative building costing Rs 271 crores has been sanctioned in Collectorate premises so that the divisional commissioner's office, collector's office, sub-divisional officer's office, tehsil office and various offices of the state government can work together in the second capital. The government has approved the budget for the Mini Mantralaya in this district.

The proposal of the government to operate all the offices in one place has been approved by the government in a high-level committee meeting as the cost is more than Rs 15 crores. This budget was prepared by Maha Metro.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that this proposal would be immediately approved.

He had held meetings at various levels for a comprehensive discussion on these proposals so that all the administrative offices should be equipped with modern facilities in Nagpur city.