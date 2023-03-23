Nagpur: Gram panchayats step up recovery of house tax

A year ago, the Covid pandemic hit the tax collection of all government departments. Gram panchayat tax collection also saw a big drop. Arrears had reached crores of rupees, but after the third wave of Covid subsided, a big increase in the gram panchayat's house tax is expected.

Only eight days are left for March 31, the financial year end but the panchayat department of Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) has not received data on how much tax was collected in the district till the end of February. The actual monthly recovery report is expected to be sent from the panchayat level to the headquarters. If there is more focus on tax and arrears collection, maximum tax collection is possible compared to the last four-five years. In the year 2021–2022, the demand was Rs 60.66 crore, but only 76.80% - Rs 46.58 crore was recovered. The highest tax collection of 89.06% was in Mauda taluka while the lowest recovery of 50.55% was done in Kuhi taluka. The current bill demand in some talukas was Rs 2.88 crore. So there were arrears of Rs 2.12 crores.

As on March 31, 2022, the old outstanding balance was Rs 12.73 crore. In the year 2022-23, this number is likely to go beyond Rs 14 crores. Nagpur taluka had the highest arrears of Rs 3.26 crore. It is likely to increase again after March 31. After that, in some talukas, there are arrears of Rs 2.12 crores. The lowest arrears of 31.17 lahks is in Umred taluka.

The tax collection target for the year 2021–22 is Rs 60.66 crore as arrears and current demand. Rs 46.58 crore were recovered out of this. Demand for tax collection increases by 10% every year. Considering this, a tax collection target of Rs 67 crore has been set for the year 2022–23. Panchayat and department officials of Zilla Parishad expressed the possibility of recovery of up to Rs 50 crores.

