Nagpur: Heavy police deployment across city on New Year's Eve

Parties and events are being organised in the city to welcome the New Year with gaiety. A convoy of 2,500 police officers was deployed across the city on Saturday (March 31) evening to deal with the drunkards.

Amitesh Kumar, the commissioner of police, stated that 25 fix points have been specified throughout the sub-capital for this reason. The commissioner also ordered senior police officers to make certain that those accompanying the family suffer no difficulties.

Special police patrols will also be conducted in areas where young people congregate, such as Phutla and Dharampeth. The commissioner has ordered police inspectors to directly detain those who molest women and girls. The deputy commissioners of the police concerned have been empowered to decide, according to the situation, whether traffic on the flyover should be stopped or not. Amiteshkumar also warned that those who use the loudspeaker after midnight will face legal action.

The police have a watch on over 250 criminals who have come out of jail on bail. There are 75 machines for drunken drive operations. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar appealed to citizens to welcome the New Year with enthusiasm and peace. So far, 40 people have been allowed to attend parties organised to welcome the New Year. As many as 16 establishments that advertise parties without permission on social media have been instructed to seek permission.

Hotel owners have also been ordered to take care of women's safety at party venues. They have also been asked to instal CCTVs at these places. Women cops in plain clothes will be deployed at the party venue. Citizens should follow the traffic rules. The commissioner of police has urged people to take care while driving to ensure that no one's life is at risk during the New Year's reception.