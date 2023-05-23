Nagpur: High-speed chase ends in arrest, police seize weapon and drugs

The driver became suspicious and tried to stop the car, but the accused refused to cooperate. The Hudkeshwar police team engaged in a thrilling chase like in the movies and successfully caught the suspect. They found a dangerous weapon and marijuana in the possession of the accused, leading to his arrest.

The driver who was involved in the incident has been identified as Ashish Rajesh Chaurasia, a 34-year-old resident of SriKrishnanagar in Hudkeshwar. On Saturday, May 20, at around 5 pm, a team of Hudkeshwar police was on patrol duty in the Srikrishnanagar area. They noticed a car behaving suspiciously and attempted to stop it. However, the driver accelerated the car forcefully, prompting the police to pursue it. Eventually, the police managed to halt the car near the drain in Srikrishnanagar.

During the search of the suspect's car, the police discovered 142 grams of marijuana, which emitted a strong odour, inside a white bag placed on the front seat. Additionally, the search yielded two iron satturs, an iron knife, a sharp knife, two mobile phones, and a Tata Indigo car. Furthermore, a total of Rs 1,65,93 was seized. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against