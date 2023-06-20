Nagpur: Hit-and-run incident claims life of 52-year-old pedestrian

A 52-year-old man, who was out for his morning walk, tragically lost his life when an unidentified vehicle struck him. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am on Monday, June 19, within the jurisdiction of the MIDC Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Kisanrao Dhage (52), a resident of Wanadongri on Hingna Road.

In the vicinity of Matoshree Kamnapure Vidyalaya, a reckless unidentified driver, operating a vehicle at high speed, collided with Laxman and immediately fled the scene. Laxman sustained severe injuries and was promptly taken to a medical facility, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Following the instructions of Laxman's son, Ravi Laxman Dhage (32), Sub-Inspector Prakash Chandekar of the MIDC Police Station has registered a case against the unidentified driver