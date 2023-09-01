Nagpur Horror: 10-year-old girl kept captive for 5 days, suffers burns on private parts, rescued by neighbours

In a harrowing incident that shocked the nation, a 10-year-old girl miraculously survived after being trapped inside a bathroom for five agonizing days in Atharva Nagri on Besa-Pipla Road, Nagpur. The child, who had sustained burn injuries, including to her private parts, was subjected to unimaginable suffering.

According to Nagpur Police Deputy Commissioner Vijaykant Sagar, the young girl had been brought to the house by a couple for domestic work. Shockingly, they locked her inside the bathroom and abandoned her, providing only bread packets for sustenance.

The dramatic rescue unfolded when employees from the electricity department arrived at the residence to disconnect the power due to unpaid bills. To their horror, they spotted the distressed girl peering through a window, pleading for help. Quick-thinking employees alerted neighbours, who promptly broke the lock and rescued the child.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Taha Arman Istiaq Khan, was apprehended by authorities upon his arrival at the airport. However, Khan's wife, Hina, and brother-in-law, Azhar, managed to escape, prompting a manhunt by police

The accused now faces a slew of serious charges, including human trafficking, rape, unnatural sex, threats, and assault. Authorities have invoked several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act in the ongoing investigation.