Nagpur: Job interview turns into tragedy as three killed in two-wheeler collision

In a tragic incident, two women travelling triple seats on a two-wheeler for an interview in a private company died after being hit by a speeding truck.

The young person who was driving the motorcycle also died from the injuries. The accident happened on Wednesday at around 10 am on Nagpur-Kondhali road near Chakdoh Phata. There have been many similar accidents in the city recently, so the authorities are working hard to raise awareness and remind people to follow the rules and stay safe.

The individuals involved in the accident have been identified as Sushma Umesh Waghade (32), Pratiksha Rajendra Waghade (22), and Roshan Nilkant Sahare (28). They were residents of Chameli village, Katol taluka. On Wednesday morning, the women were traveling together on Roshan's motorcycle in a triple seat arrangement. They were heading to the Economic Explosives Company in Shiva Savanga for a job interview.

At approximately 10 am, while the two-wheeler was making a turn towards Shiva road near Chakdoh Phata on the Kondhali-Nagpur road, a fast-moving truck collided with it from behind. The motorcycle collided with the road divider, resulting in Roshan, Sushma, and Pratiksha being thrown onto the road and sustaining severe injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Sub-Inspector Nitesh Bhilawe from the Khursapar Help Centre of the Highway Police, along with other officers, promptly arrived at the scene. With the assistance of local residents, they arranged for the injured individuals to be transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur. An ambulance from Bazar gaon was used for this purpose. Unfortunately, Sushma and Pratiksha could not survive their injuries and passed away shortly after. Later in the evening, Roshan also succumbed to his injuries.

The Kondhali police have filed a case regarding the accident and have initiated an investigation. The residents of Chakdoh Phata are deeply frustrated and outraged as such accidents have become a common occurrence at the Phata. All three victims belonged to Chameli village, which is located about 4 kilometers away from Kondhali. The entire village is in a state of mourning due to this tragic incident.