Nagpur: Kamptee Khairi water level decreasing as temperatures soar

There is adequate water stock available in Totladoh and Nawegaon Khairi irrigation projects which supply water to 32 lakh population in Nagpur city. There is no situation that there will be a water shortage in summer.

During the summer season, the demand for water rises, and the supply is adjusted accordingly. However, despite the availability of sufficient water in irrigation projects, it is crucial to conserve it. This is because the intense heat causes a significant amount of water in the dam to evaporate, leading to a slight reduction in the water storage capacity.

There are over 300,000 tap connections in the city for residential purposes, and the water demand is increasing due to population growth and the expansion of Nagpur city. Currently, the city receives a daily supply of 60 million litres of water.

The water demand rises during the summer season, and to meet the requirement, the supply has been increased to 750 million litres per day (MLD). However, with the city's ongoing expansion, it is expected that the water demand will surge up to 1,000 MLD in the coming years.

In 2019, the dam did not have sufficient water storage, and it was necessary to utilize the dead stock. This led to water shortages, which affected the citizens. However, this summer, there will be no such issue as the water supply is sufficient to meet the needs of the city. Currently, Nagpur city is being supplied with 650 MLD of water every day, taking into account the population's requirements. Additionally, industries and commercial areas also require water for their operations.

There are over 300,000 tap water connections in the city, and a considerable number of illegal tap connections are also present. The water supply to the city has been increasing over the past few years.

Since mid-March, the temperature has been rising, which is impacting the water levels in irrigation projects. As the sun's heat intensifies, evaporation increases, leading to a reduction in the water level in the dam.

According to the officials from the water supply department, they believe that this is a natural process and cannot be prevented.