Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6

Mumbai, April 1 A Mumbai court on Friday sent Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, who targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his brother Pradeep Uke to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till April 6 in an alleged money-laundering case.

The siblings were arrested after the ED raided their homes at Parvani Nagar early on Thursday, seized laptops, documents, mobiles and other material, detained them and then flew them to Mumbai late last night.

The brothers were produced before Additional Sessions Judge G.B. Gurao, who remanded them to six days ED custody for further investigations in the case.

The ED has contended that the case concerns a 1.5 acre land deal in Nagpur worth around Rs 11.50 crore which the Uke brothers allegedly bought on the basis of forged documents.

Advocate Satish Uke has been in the limelight for filing several cases against BJP leaders, including a couple of election cases related to the current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Uke had also moved the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) seeking a probe into the 'suspicious and untimely' demise of a CBI Judge B.H. Loya in 2014, and compensation for his family members, among many other high-profile cases.

Recently, the lawyer was appointed by Maharashtra Congress President Nana F. Patole for fighting his Rs 500-crore defamation suit filed in Nagpur against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and others involved in the illegal phone tapping scam.

The Ukes' arrest sparked off another war with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress slamming the BJP for blatantly misusing central investigative agencies to hound political opponents and all those who dare to expose the misdoings and speak out against the BJP or the Centre.

