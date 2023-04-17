Nagpur: LCB busts two cricket betting rackets, 8 held

On Saturday night, the Rural Police's Local Crime Branch (LCB) uncovered two cricket betting operations in the Umred and Butibori areas. As a result, eight people were taken into custody, and bookies were found in possession of cash and other items totalling Rs. 4.32 lakh. PI Omprakash Kokate, who is in charge of the LCB, confirmed this information.

During the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Saturday, the local crime branch (LCB) received information that bookies were operating near the Umred bus stand. The LCB deployed undercover personnel to verify the information and later conducted a raid.

The LCB arrested six individuals, identified as Rajesh Bhuyarkar (45), Akshay Mahalle (29), Rahul Irdande (29), Sanjay Lende (52), Anil Zode (53) - all from Umred, and Ashish Agnihotri (36). The LCB also seized cash, five mobile phones, a TV, and a set-top box worth a total of Rs 1.22 lakh from the suspects.

In another action, following a tipoff, LCB sleuths searched a car parked near a flyover at Bothali Shivar on Saturday night.

Police officials discovered Pankaj Wadhwani (47) and Anil Aggarwal (54), both hailing from Nagpur, accepting bets on the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Lucknow SuperGiants while sitting in their car. The police arrested both men and seized their car along with other items, amounting to a total worth of Rs 3.10 lakh.

The local crime branch (LCB) took action after a report was published by Lokmat Times on April 2, which revealed that bookies were operating in rural areas like Umred, Butibori, and Koradi.