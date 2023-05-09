Nagpur: Lesbian teen pressured to marry ends life in suicide

A tragic incident has come to light in the city where an 18-year-old student committed suicide due to her family's disapproval of her homosexuality. The young woman took the extreme step of hanging herself, and her suicide note revealed the reason behind her action. The police were taken aback by this revelation and are investigating the matter further.

The student had disclosed her inclination towards homosexuality to her family, which had come as a shock to them, leading to an argument in the house. On Sunday afternoon, when her parents and brother had gone out, the girl hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a nylon rope due to the tense situation. Upon their return, the family found her hanging and immediately rushed her to Mayo Hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead after examining her.

Before taking her own life, she wrote a suicide note explaining that her family and community were opposed to her being a lesbian and that she felt unable to live life on her own terms. She apologized to her parents for her actions in the note. Following her suicide, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday, and her body was released to her parents for the last rites. They then took her to their village for the funeral.

Based on the suicide note left by the girl, it appears that her parents were actively seeking a male partner for her to marry. However, the note explains that the girl was homosexual, she believed that she would not have been able to have a happy life with the proposed groom, and nor would he have been content in such a relationship. As a result, police has registered a case of accidental death at Gittikhadan police station.