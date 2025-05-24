Nagpur: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Horse at Riding Academy In Maharashtra

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a horse at a riding academy in Nagpur district, police confirmed on Saturday. The disturbing incident occurred at the Nagpur District Equestrian Association in the Gittikhadan area on May 17. According to the complainant, who operates the riding academy, their security guard noticed the accused trespassing on the premises at night and immediately alerted him.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, authorities discovered visuals of the accused, identified as Chotya Sundar Khobragade, allegedly sexually assaulting one of the horses, an official stated. Police have registered a case against Khobragade under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. A full investigation into the incident is currently underway.