Nagpur: Man arrested for circulating video of false claim about lion sighting in region

A 27-year-old man, Pratap Amarlal Madavi, hailing from Budhla village in Kalmeshwar tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, was apprehended by the police on Friday. The arrest was made in connection with his alleged circulation of a video in which he claimed to have encountered a lion in the region, causing panic among the local residents, according to reports.

The video in question had gained significant traction on social media platforms during Wednesday and Thursday, heightening concerns in the area. Subsequently, the forest department initiated an investigation, which determined that Madavi's claim was false.

Following their findings, a formal complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of the accused. He now faces charges under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to making or circulating false statements, rumours, or information with specific intent.