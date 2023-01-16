Nagpur: Man commits suicide after poisoning his son and daughter

In a tragic instance, a man committed suicide before poisoning his 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. The daughter died, while the son is fighting for his life at GMCH. On Sunday, January 15, an incident occurred in Nagpur's Wathoda police jurisdiction.

Manoj Ashok Bele (45) and Tanishka Manoj Bele (7), both of Vaishnav Nagar, Wathoda, have been identified as the deceased. Prince Manoj Bele, 12, has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the deceased Manoj Bele and his wife Priya had been living separately due to domestic issues. According to the settlement, the children, Prince and Tanishka, were living with their mother. But every Sunday, both kids went to see their father. On Sunday, January 15, the 12-year-old Prince and the 7-year-old Tanishka went to the residence of their father.

According to the police, the deceased Manoj Bele and his wife Priya had been living separately due to domestic issues. According to the settlement, the children, Prince and Tanishka, were living with their mother. But every Sunday, both children went to see their father. On Sunday, January 15, the 12-year-old Prince and the 7-year-old Tanishka went to the house of their father.

Wathoda API Thorat registered an offence under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and is investigating the incident after receiving a complaint from Raju Marotrao Talhar (55), a resident of the Sarvoday Society in Wathoda.