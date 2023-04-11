Nagpur: Man films wife bathing to extort dowry, case registered

A man had allegedly made a video clipping of his 33-year-old wife bathing to extort dowry. Mankapur police have registered a case against the husband and his parents.

The woman's husband and his parents reside in Washim, as per the police. She got married for the first time in 2008 and gave birth to twins. However, due to her abusive husband, she later divorced him and began residing with her parents along with her children.

After divorcing her first husband due to abusive behaviour, the woman met a businessman on the matrimonial website Shaadi.com and married him in November 2019. Her relatives gave jewellery worth 34 lakh as part of the marriage ceremony. The woman left her children in the care of her parents and began living with her second husband.

After the woman got pregnant, her husband and his parents allegedly started harassing her and asked for a sum of 10 lakh. Due to this emotional pressure and harassment, she experienced a miscarriage. She became pregnant again but unfortunately had another miscarriage.