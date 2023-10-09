Nagpur: Man murdered amid heated argument at meat shop

An official reported that a 38-year-old man lost his life on Sunday in Nagpur after he was attacked by a youth at a meat shop during an altercation. Victim Mahendra Rama Kohle, a resident of Sai Nagar, visited a meat shop in the afternoon to buy mutton, where he met an acquaintance. The two soon got into a heated argument, he said.

Accused Aashiq Sheikh Babbu Sheikh Rehman (22), who was at the shop at the time, tried to pacify Kohle and the acquaintance, the official said. However, Kohle directed his anger towards Rehman and began abusing him, said the official from Hudkeshwar police station.

Rehman chose a meat cleaver out of a fit of rage and struck Kohle in the head, chest, and neck. According to the official, Kohle was brought to a hospital where medical staff declared him dead. Rehman has been arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), said the official, adding that he would be produced in a court on Monday.