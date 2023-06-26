Nagpur: Man robbed of Rs 1.80 lakh by students posing as cops

Two students, with the assistance of a criminal, posed as policemen and robbed a young man after kidnapping him. The incident was reported to the Dhantoli police station by the victim five days later, bringing it to light. The police have arrested two accused Aniket Wankhede (22) and Sachin Vaidya (23) while their accomplice S Tekam (24) and Anil Jadhav are currently absconding.

Mridul Supasande (22), a resident of Trimurti Nagar, is engaged in mobile recharge services along with his friends. He operates his office from a flat in Gajanan Nagar, Dhantoli. Among his acquaintances, the accused individuals Aniket and Sachin are students, with Sachin claiming to be a hacker. Not long ago, Mridul approached Aniket for a suggestion regarding someone who could hack his friend's girlfriend's mobile. Aniket introduced Mridul to Sachin, who successfully hacked the mobile device in question.

Following the aforementioned incident, Aniket started frequenting Mridul's office. During this time, he would often borrow money from Mridul, who initially lent him the funds but eventually ceased doing so. It was during this period that Aniket and Sachin hatched a sinister plan to rob Mridul. To execute their scheme, they enlisted the help of Tekam, a notorious criminal from Wadi, and Anil Jadhav, a home guard jawan.

According to the plan, on June 18, Tekam and Jadhav, along with Aniket and Sachin, arrived at Mridul's office disguised as police officers. Mridul was accompanied by his friend, Maubis Chowdhary. Aniket and Sachin had their hands bound with a rope, while Tekam and Jadhav, posing as police officers, informed Mridul that both of them were involved in cybercrime related to hacking a girl's phone. They were dressed in police attire, complete with shoes and trousers. The fake cops proceeded to assault Mridul, binding his hands and legs before locking him in a room.

The impostors further threatened Mridul with arrest and the registration of a case against him. Tekam and Jadhav, posing as fake police officers, demanded a settlement. They insisted that the money be sent immediately through UPI (Unified Payments Interface). In fear of being arrested, Mridul promptly transferred Rs 1.50 lakh, while his friend sent Rs 30,000 to the UPI ID provided by the perpetrators. Two days later, Mridul encountered Aniket and Sachin and questioned how they managed to escape from the police's clutches. However, they were unable to provide satisfactory explanations for their release.