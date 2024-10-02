Nagpur Mass Suicide: Four of Family Found Dead, Investigation On

In tragic turn of the events, four members of a family were found hanged in their rented home in Mowad (Narkhed), Nagpur. On Wednesday around 7:30 am, victim Vijay Madhukar Pachori (62), a teacher; his wife Mala (54); and their sons Dinku (40) and Ganesh (37) bodies were discovered. This incident has created a significant shock among local community. Neighbors notified the police, who are now investigating the incident.

The reason for the suicides is unclear. However, it's significant that three of the bodies were discovered with their hands tied behind their backs, raising questions about whether it was truly a suicide. Some community members suspect that the father might have killed the others before taking his own life.

Additionally, one of the sons had recently been involved in a financial scam in Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh, and had just returned home. Reports indicate that financial troubles may have created conflict within the family, possibly leading to this tragic situation. The investigation by the police is ongoing.

