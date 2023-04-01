Nagpur: Meeting between Nitin Gadkari and Sharad Pawar fuels political speculations in state

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar are currently in a meeting at Gadkari's residence in Nagpur, as part of Pawar's two-day visit to the city. Anil Deshmukh, former home minister, is also present at the meeting. The meeting has generated political discussions and speculation.

Due to the recent rebellion in Shiv Sena, the political situation in the state has become intense, with new developments occurring regularly. As a result, there has been a rise in the number of visits by political leaders in recent months. Yesterday, Shiv Sena leaders and ministers Uday Samant and Pratod Bharat Gogawale had a meeting with Sharad Pawar, adding to the political activity in the state.

Uday Samant, the state industries minister and Shiv Sena leader, visited Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak along with MLA Bharat Gogawale. This has led to speculation about what the Shinde group may be planning with Pawar. Additionally, Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet with Nitin Gadkari today, although the reason for the meeting is unknown. It is anticipated that significant changes may take place in the state in the near future, given the current political activity.