Nagpur: Minor girl delivers baby watching YouTube, kills it to conceal birth

A rape survivor delivered a child by watching a YouTube video and later killed the newborn so that the incident did not come to light. The incident came to light after the girl was admitted to a hospital, and the doctor informed the Ambazari police, who are now investigating the matter.

The survivor is a student in Class IX. According to her statement, she had a friendship on Instagram with a young man named Thakur a year ago. Thakur allegedly had physical relations with her, after which she became pregnant. The student did not tell anyone about this. She lives with her mother, who works at a mall.

On the morning of February 3, after her mother left for duty, the minor delivered a baby at home after watching YouTube. The baby started crying. The survivor feared that neighbours would hear the baby crying and the whole thing would become public. So the survivor strangled the baby and kept it in the loft.

When the survivor's mother came home, she found the minor in a bad condition. The mother rushed the survivor to the hospital where she learnt that the minor delivered a baby by herself. The doctors also informed the Ambazari police who soon came into action. Cops questioned the minor who confessed to the incident after which cops recovered the body of the newborn, which was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem.

Police have currently registered a case of accidental death in the matter. The minor's health has also deteriorated due to the incident. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The police are waiting to question her.

According to the survivor, Thakur had called her to Civil Lines around nine months ago. From there he took her to a friend's room and raped her there.