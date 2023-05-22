Nagpur: Mother turns enemy, forces daughters into sex trade

It is commonly believed that a mother can face any challenges to protect her daughters. However, in Nagpur, a mother became the enemy of her own daughters. She, along with a friend, forced two young girls into the awful world of prostitution and tried to sell them in Goa. However, the police took action and rescued the girls.

The Panchapavli police team carried out an operation and apprehended a man named Tony Vijay (40) from Panchsheelnagar, who worked as a pimp. Tony met a woman involved in prostitution while working at a bar, and they eventually began living together in a live-in relationship. The woman had a friend named Monica who was facing financial difficulties. Influenced by Tony's girlfriend, Monica also got involved in the illegal activity of sex trafficking.

Tony wanted to make more money, so he offered to her daughters for prostitution. Monica, who also cared a lot about money, told the girls about Tony's plan. The girls didn't want to go along with it, but they were forced to go to some customers. Tony was planning to take the girls to Goa. The Panchapavli police station received information about this. Following the instructions of station house officer Vaibhav Jadhav, a team led by PSI Vikas Manpiya raided Tony's house and rescued the girls. The police arrested Tony, and they are also taking his girlfriend and the girl’s mother into custody. This incident was a big shock to the police.