Nagpur: NMC Contractors fined for power theft while installing decorative lighting for upcoming C20 meet

Contractors for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra were fined by a state-owned power company for allegedly committing power theft while installing decorative lighting for the upcoming Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference here, an official said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release.

The contractors had sourced electricity for decorative lighting from street light poles, it was stated.

For street lights, the NMC is charged a subsidised rate of Rs 7.51 per unit, whereas the power company charges Rs 13 per unit for a temporary power connection. As a result, the contractors indulged in power theft, according to the release.

The state-owned power company fined the contractors Rs 50,000 for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, according to the company.