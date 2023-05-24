Nagpur: Notorious criminal found dead on hill, murder suspected

On Tuesday morning, the lifeless body of a well-known criminal was discovered on a hill near Rajivnagar in the MIDC area of Hingna taluka. Although the police have officially filed a case of accidental death, it is evident from the injuries sustained on his left side and cheek that he was a victim of murder.

The individual who lost his life has been identified as Chandan Shivkumar Shah (22), a resident of Kartiknagar-Gajanannagar on Hingna Road, Nagpur. Chandan was widely known as a notorious gangster and had been involved in serious criminal cases, as per statements from police officials. According to the authorities, Chandan had visited the pantry area in Rajivnagar around 10 pm on Monday to consume kharra after completing his meal. However, his body was discovered on a hill in the Gajanannagar and Rajivnagar vicinity around 7 am on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, police officials and their team promptly arrived at the location to conduct an inspection. The police carried out necessary procedures, including the panchnama, and recovered the body. The body was then sent to a rural hospital in Hingna town for post-mortem examination. Inspector Mukund Kawade stated that the incident is under investigation from all possible angles. The MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a thorough inquiry.

Chandan has a criminal record and has faced charges related to robbery, assault, theft, and other serious crimes. He had been associated with criminal elements since a young age. In 2011, a young man's body was discovered on the same hill. Police investigations at that time implicated Chandan as one of the accused in the murder, which was carried out by three to four individuals using stones. Given the visible injuries and bloodstains on his face, particularly on the left side and cheeks, it is likely that Chandan was targeted and murdered by individuals with whom he had a longstanding animosity.