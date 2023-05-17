Nagpur: Petrol pump owner stabbed to death, robbers flee with Rs 2 lakh

The owner of a petrol pump in Bhiwapur was fatally stabbed by three gunmen riding bikes. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, lasting for approximately 15 to 20 minutes and causing a significant uproar. The deceased victim has been identified as Dilip Rajeshwar Sontakkar (60) from Dighori, Nagpur.

Dilip Sontakkar, the owner of a petrol station on the National Road in Bhiwapur, came to work in his car from Nagpur around 10 am. Within 10 to 15 minutes of being in his office, three men on a bike entered the office and stabbed Dilip with sharp knives. Meanwhile, two employees were doing calculations in a nearby room, while two other employees were working on machines outside. The attackers threatened the employees with guns, causing them to run away. One of the employees was hit on the head with a gun. After the employees fled, the attackers took advantage of the situation, stole around Rs 2 lakh from the petrol station's account, and left. The whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras both inside and outside the petrol station.

Immediately after the attackers ran away, two of them quickly went to the police for help. The police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Bhasme, promptly arrived at the scene and sent Dilip's body to the nearby rural hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police also discovered a knife and other items at the location of the incident.

Dilip Sontakkar originally comes from Kolari in the Chandrapur district, near Bhiwapur. For many years now, he has been residing with his family in the Dighori area of Nagpur, where he works in the real estate business. At first glance, it seems that the murder was carried out with the motive of robbing the petrol station. However, there are rumours suggesting that the murder could be related to a property dispute or an extramarital affair.