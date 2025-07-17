Nagpur Police Crack Down on Unauthorized Loudspeakers at Religious Sites to Combat Noise Pollution

The Nagpur Police have removed loudspeakers from religious sites across Nagpur following government directives aimed at curbing noise pollution and addressing public inconvenience. The Home Ministry has ordered the removal of all unauthorized loudspeakers from religious places. Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal stated that the police are taking action in accordance with the government's orders and guidelines to ensure compliance at all religious sites. THE Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the Maharashtra Government has made substantial and earnest efforts against illegal loudspeakers at religious structures and hence, there was no need to initiate any contempt action. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne disposed of a 2018 petition filed by social activist Santosh Pachlag, seeking contempt action against the government for not complying with an August 2016 order of the HC on illegal loudspeakers violating the Noise Pollution Rules.

The court referred to an affidavit submitted earlier by Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla that said 2,812 loudspeakers were in use by various religious structures as of April this year. Out of these, 343 were removed and 831 loudspeakers were given license and permission. Notices were issued to 767 structures warning them to not exceed the noise decibel limits and FIRs were lodged in 19 cases. Government pleader Neha Bhide told the court that a nodal officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police has been appointed to monitor the action taken against such illegal loudspeakers.

The bench said it was ‘satisfied’ that the HC’s 2016 directives have been complied with. ‘It is evident that the authorities have substantially complied with the order. No case for wilful disobedience of directions of this court is made out as the authorities have made an earnest effort to comply with the order,’ the HC said. Hence, no contempt is made out and the contempt petition is disposed of, the court said. Further reinforcing this, the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) issued an order on April 11 mandating strict action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000.Police have also warned vendors against supplying non-compliant audio equipment, stressing that legal action will be taken against violators.