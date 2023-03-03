Nagpur: Police on 48-hr alert ahead of Holi to ensure peace

To ensure a peaceful Holi, police are going to conduct a strict campaign against drunkards and criminals for more than 48 hours from the evening of March 6 till the night of March 8. Around personnel, including officers, will be deployed for bandobast.

On Thursday morning, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar briefed the officers about arrangements in his crime meeting.

Criminals carry out attacks using Holi as an excuse. There have been multiple murders on this day in the past. Combing operations have been started in slums. Special surveillance is being kept on criminals and sensitive areas. Police will also not allow crowds near the liquor shops and the sale of food items are being banned. From Friday morning, the police are going to conduct route marches in sensitive areas.

Police have been deployed at 60 points and roadblocks will be set up at 40 locations to take against drunk drivers. Action will also be taken against those selling illegal liquor. Shab-e-Barat also falls on March 7, so security arrangements have been made at 14 graveyards. Kumar said hooliganism in the name of Holi will not be tolerated.

CP also told the police station in charge to settle the remaining 1,800 cases by March 15. For the prevention of street crime, the number of beat marshals has been increased from 116 to 150.