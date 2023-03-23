Nagpur: Police seize 200 Litres mahua liquor, one arrested

Tehsil police have seized around 200 litres of mahua (country liquor) worth Rs 30,000 in the area. Surprisingly, the accused had hidden the consignment of liquor in the bathroom of his house.

Police have arrested one person for the activities identified as Nilesh alias Bunty Temb Hurne (42), a resident of Bhankheda. Cops were patrolling the area when they received a tipoff that Bunty was selling country liquor. Following this, the cops went to the house of Bunty and inquired with him, but he did not give satisfactory answers.

So, the cops checked his house but could not find anything. One of the cops just checked the bathroom and found the liquor consignment.

The accused had kept the liquor in two rubber tubes in the bathroom. Bunty claimed that the liquor belonged to one Charan Gaur. Cops later arrested Bunty and registered a case against him.